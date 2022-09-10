Popular HV Orchard Will Host Large Community Harvest Fest

It will be a fun way to spend the weekend. It's hard to believe that it's already September and fall is right around the corner. The Hudson Valley is filled with a ton of cool places that let you enjoy it and one very popular orchard is going to be hosting a special community event that will be filled with fun.

What event will be going on in the Hudson Valley?

A special community harvest fest will be going on right at Angry Orchard, how fun! There's going to be a ton of cool stuff going on during the weekend like live music, food for purchase, apple picking, and more.

When will the community harvest fest be going on?

The event will happen on September 17th and 18th, it's crazy because that really isn't that far away. It will be held at Angry Orchard on 2241 Albany Post Road in Walden. Anyone who has been there knows it's a beautiful location with great views of the area.

Do you need anything for the event?

No tickets will be needed to attend the event, but you will need to purchase tickets to join the apple-picking tour. An important note....all seating is first-come-first-serve and guests are allowed to bring picnic blankets for the back lawn.

If you go to the community harvest fest, send us pictures on the station app.

I'm not the biggest fall fan, but if you are, check out the fall coffee flavors that are out and information on the fall foliage. One day closer to next summer...

