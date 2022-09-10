Popular HV Orchard Will Host Large Community Harvest Fest

Popular HV Orchard Will Host Large Community Harvest Fest

Canva

It will be a fun way to spend the weekend. It's hard to believe that it's already September and fall is right around the corner. The Hudson Valley is filled with a ton of cool places that let you enjoy it and one very popular orchard is going to be hosting a special community event that will be filled with fun.

Canva
loading...

What event will be going on in the Hudson Valley?

A special community harvest fest will be going on right at Angry Orchard, how fun! There's going to be a ton of cool stuff going on during the weekend like live music, food for purchase, apple picking, and more.

When will the community harvest fest be going on?

The event will happen on September 17th and 18th, it's crazy because that really isn't that far away. It will be held at Angry Orchard on 2241 Albany Post Road in Walden. Anyone who has been there knows it's a beautiful location with great views of the area.

Do you need anything for the event?

No tickets will be needed to attend the event, but you will need to purchase tickets to join the apple-picking tour. An important note....all seating is first-come-first-serve and guests are allowed to bring picnic blankets for the back lawn.

If you go to the community harvest fest, send us pictures on the station app.

Get our free mobile app

I'm not the biggest fall fan, but if you are, check out the fall coffee flavors that are out and information on the fall foliage. One day closer to next summer...

Since we are talking about food, here are some restaurants that have a great outdoor dining experience and places with great cocktails:

4 Hudson Valley Restaurants With the Best Outdoor Dining Experience

Throughout the Hudson Valley, there are plenty of hotspots to sit back, relax and sip on your favorite drink while enjoying a tasty meal for an outdoor dining experience.

Let's take a look at some fan favorites.

Hudson Valley Restaurants With The Most Instagram Worthy Cocktails

Throughout the Hudson Valley, bars and restaurants have really created unique drinks. From exotic choices to glamourous, there seems to always be something for someone on the menu at the table.

Here are the top 4 places within the Hudson Valley that I have been blown away at how perfect my drink looked and tasted. Cheers!
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Hudson Valley Post