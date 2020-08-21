AMC to Offer 15 Cent Tickets When They Reopen

Movie theaters are planning great promotions for when they reopen.

AMC Theatres is the nation's largest movie theater chain. While movie theaters have not been allowed to open in New York State yet, most chains have plans for reopening ready to go. AP News reports that when AMC reopens in the U.S. they will be offering 15 cent tickets.

According to AP News, AMC Theaters plans to open over 100 theaters nationwide on August 20. That's just a sixth of its locations. The 15 cent tickets will be available on August 20 for a throwback pricing day with its "Movies in 2020 at 1920 prices" promotion". Originally, AMC planned to reopen multiple times throughout the summer but postponed plans due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

In the Hudson Valley, we have one AMC location. It's at the Galleria at Crystal Run in Middletown. This theater features ahead of time reserved seating online purchases and reclining chairs.