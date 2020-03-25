All New York State Park Playgrounds, Courts, Fields Are Closed

All New York State park playgrounds, athletic courts and sporting fields have been closed to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Saturday, the New York State Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation announced all state park playgrounds, athletic courts and sporting fields are closed. The measure was taken for the safety of all visitors and to stop the spread of COVID-19, officials say.

New York State parks, trails and grounds of historic sites are open for activities such as walking, hiking, jogging and biking, though social distancing must be practiced. Visitors should maintain six feet of social distance and visit parks for solitary recreational activities only. Please avoid crowds and refrain from group activity.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo urged all New Yorkers to stay home as much as possible. If you do plan on visiting a New York State park, trail or historic site its recommended you follow these guidelines for a healthy nature break.

Stay local and keep visits short.

Visits should be solitary, or only with small groups, such as close family members.

Be ready to move quickly through places where people tend to congregate, such as parking lots, trailheads and scenic overlooks.

Keep at least six (6) feet of distance between you and others.

Avoid activities where you may come in close contact with other people.

Stay home if you do not feel well.

Stay home if you are over 70 and or from a vulnerable population.

If you arrive at a park and crowds are forming, choose a different park, a different trail or return another time/day to visit.