Al Pacino Filming in the Hudson Valley; Extras Needed

If you've ever dreamed of sharing screen time with Al Pacino, here's your chance.

The legendary actor is tackling the role of controversial Penn State football coach, Joe Paterno. The still untitled film is being produced by HBO and currently filming around the Hudson Valley.

Production is looking for local people to serve as background extras and perform small roles in the film. There are several opportunities now being offered by Grand Wilfley Casting.

People who look like college students

A scene is being filmed during the night on September 1 in White Plains that needs background actors who look like college students.

6-9 year old boy who can swim

Producers need a young boy who can dive into a pool for a scene to be shot on August 28.

Reporters and college students

Another shoot will take place in the Bronx that needs more background actors who look like college students or reporters. That scene will be shot on August 21, 22 and 25.

If you're interested in applying for any of these roles, you can email your name, union status (SAG-AFTRA or NonUnion), phone number, height, weight, clothing sizes and include a current picture or snapshot to ulp@gwcnyc.com. Casting agents ask that you include the role for which you are submitting in the subject line of your email.

Bonus Video: Best of Boris & Robyn