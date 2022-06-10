Airline Starts Flying From Hudson Valley To 22 Europe Hotspots

A "low-cost" airline is officially flying to many European hotspots from the Hudson Valley. Who's ready for a cheap overseas trip?

On Thursday, PLAY, a low-cost airline operating flights between the United States and Europe, officially began flying from New York Stewart International Airport to Europe. PLAY is described by company officials as a "low-cost Icelandic airline" that operates flights between the United States and Europe.

PLAY Airline Starts Flying From New York Stewart International Airport to Europe

"New York is an important market for both American and European travelers, and SWF airport is an exciting opportunity for us to restore international travel in the Hudson Valley area. Today’s flight from New York comes less than one year after PLAY’s first flight from Iceland in 2021. Despite a challenging travel market, PLAY has still grown and established itself in Europe and the United States. We flew more than 100,000 passengers in our first seven months of operations," PLAY CEO Birgir Jónsson commented. "PLAY expects to serve more than 1 million passengers in our second year of operations."

PLAY's inaugural flight from Stewart to Europe took off on Thursday. PLAY is the first international airline to return to the Orange County airport since 2019. PLAY will fly to Iceland and 22 European destinations, officials say.

Airline officials say they offer cheap flights to 22 European destinations via Iceland. Over 90 percent of flights leave on time, the airline boasts.

"The airline offers 95% on-time reliability, and flexible and affordable fares that enable passengers to 'pay less, play more' at the 22 European destinations the airline reaches," a PLAY representative told Hudson Valley Post in an email.

Stewart To 22 European Destinations

PLAY will fly from Stewart to what officials say are 22 European destinations including: