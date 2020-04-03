Actor, Broadway Star From Hudson Valley Has COVID-19

An actor and Broadway star who grew up in the Hudson Valley tested positive for coronavirus.

Aaron Tveit of Middletown told fans he tested positive for COVID-19.

"I’ve found out that I’ve tested positive for Covid-19," he wrote on Instagram. "I’ve been in quarantine since Broadway shows shut down on Thursday, March 12th, and I’m feeling much better. I consider myself extremely lucky that my symptoms have been very mild - cold like with no fever - as so many are experiencing much more serious symptoms, because this is a very dangerous virus.'

While Tveit has been mostly asymptotic he said he's been experiencing is the loss of taste and smell.

'I want everyone to realize that this can affect anyone. And even if you aren’t feeling sick or showing drastic symptoms - please take heed, stay safe, stay healthy and I hope to see everyone at the theater again soon," he said.

Last year, Tveit earned his first Grammy nomination. The actor and Broadway singer was part of the cast of “Moulin Rouge! The Musical" which was nominated for Best Musical Theater Album.

In 2016, Tveit starred as Danny Zuko in "Grease: Live!" on Fox. He was born in Middletown and graduated from Middletown High School in 2001 where he participated in a number of plays.

He later had a prominent role in the TV series "Graceland" and played Frank Abagnale Jr. on Broadway in "Catch Me If You Can" and appeared in the film of "Les Miserables."

In 2017, he sang the national anthem before the Yankees and Twins wildcard game. The Middletown graduate’s impressive performance was broadcasted nationally on ESPN. After his inspiring performance, the crowd began chanting "USA," followed by "Let's go Yankees!"