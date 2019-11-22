Hudson Valley Receives Multiple Grammy Nominations

A number of Grammy nominees have ties to the region.

Aaron Tveit from Middletown earned his first Grammy nomination. The actor and Broadway singer is part of the cast of “Moulin Rouge! The Musical" which was nominated for Best Musical Theater Album. Syracuse.com reports.

In 2016, Tveit starred as Danny Zuko in "Grease: Live!" on Fox. He was born in Middletown and graduated from Middletown High School in 2001 where he participated in a number of plays.

He later had a prominent role in the TV series "Graceland" and played Frank Abagnale Jr. on Broadway in "Catch Me If You Can" and appeared in the film of "Les Miserables."

“Woodstock: Back to the Garden - The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive," was nominated for Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package and Best Historical Album. The compilation was recorded live in Bethel during the legendary 1969 music festival.

A number of other New Yorkers were nominated for a Grammy.

Post Malone from Syracuse, Lana Del Rey from Lake Placid, The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra, the Albany Symphony Orchestra, Khalid who attended Carthage Central High School and Elaine Martone from Rochester were all nominated.