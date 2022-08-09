A Plea To Stop Feeding Bears In New York State [WATCH]

The summer of 2022 sure has been fun here in New York State! This has been the first summer in two years that we have been able to get back out and enjoy things together again.

The COVID-19 pandemic brought about so many changes and for some families, so many new things as well. If you go to a campground in New York State or try to book a spot, you will notice that there is very limited availability. The sale of campers and RVs and trailers surged during the pandemic and there are way more people camping now than ever. It is a good news, bad news type of situation. With more people enjoying the beauty of the outdoors, that means more interaction with wildlife and it is time for a reminder.

Seeing a bear in New York has become more common. But keep in mind, like other animals, the more you feed them, the more they return. Yes, bears are cute and neat to see. However, there is a new push on social media to remind people to STOP FEEDING BEARS. Not only at your campsite, but on your property at home as well.

I love the outdoors and we are one of those young families who started to camp in the pandemic era. But I am trying to teach our three sons about respecting wildlife and conservation.

I think we have a duty to make sure that we do our best to help our natural resources thrive and to do our part to keep the balance between humans and nature healthy. Bears are cute, from a distance. But keep in mind, it may be best to let them find their own food.

