A-List Celebrities Surprise Weird Al at Poughkeepsie Concert

Weird Al Yankovic's show in Poughkeepsie turned into a star-studded event when the parody singer's A-list friends decided to drop by and say hello.

On Tuesday night Weird Al Yankovic kicked off his 2022 tour at the Bardavon in Poughkeepsie. This was the first date on a 133-show trek across the Northeast that will last until October. The tour is a continuation of his Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour which doesn't feature the artist's usual parody songs. Instead, the setlist is comprised of mostly originals, to the delight of his most die-hard fans.

To say I was a huge Weird Al Yankovic fan growing up would be an understatement. In fact, my high school yearbook quote was taken from one of Yankovic's original songs titled "Dare to be Stupid." Those who spent their formative years listening to albums like "In 3-D," "Even Worse" and "Polka Party" have become life-long fans. As soon as two people realize that they share a love for Weird Al (like a real love for his comedy, not just someone who thought "Eat It" was funny) a bond develops that is pretty powerful.

Celebrity Guests Chat With IMDb For The Comedy Series "UnMade" Getty Images for IMDb loading...

It turns out that there is a large group of celebrities who share that bond, and completely fan-out whenever the singer comes up in conversation. Comedians like Tina Fey and Jimmy Fallon have publicly gushed over Yankovic and the influence he had on their careers. It was revealed that Harry Potter star, Daniel Radcliffe will be starring as Yankovic in an upcoming biopic, a role he says he was born to play.

TCA Turner Winter Press Tour 2019 - Green Room Getty Images for Turner loading...

So, it comes as no surprise that some of Yankovic's huge celebrity fans would show up to the opening night of his tour in Poughkeepsie. The singer posted an image of the backstage party to his Instagram account, saying "We started our tour in Poughkeepsie, because that’s where ALL the A-list celebrities hang out!"

The image shows Yankovic flanked by Paul Rudd and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda at the Bardavon. Miranda has been quite vocal about his love of Yankovic, going so far as calling him his "hero." Yankovic has returned the compliments, even producing a polka-style medley of songs from Hamilton and appearing in videos with the Tony Award-winning actor. Paul Rudd is also a huge Weird Al fan. In 2019 the Ant-Man star was photographed dressed up as Weird Al Yanovic for Halloween, setting the internet on fire.

If you missed the Poughkeepsie show, you can see Weird: The Al Yankovic Story later this year on the Roku Channel.