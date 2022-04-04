Help is needed in finding 75 children who recently went missing from across New York State. Take a look and see if you recognize any of these missing children.

Help Is Needed Across New York State

Children have been reported missing in Dutchess, Putnam, Orange, Ulster and Westchester counties as well as all over New York State.

Call 911 or 1-800-THE-Lost If you see any of these missing people. You can also call New York State Police or you're local police department. Or call the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse 800-346-3543.

All of the information is from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

75 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

