I have been a fan of camping since the first time I got to go for an overnight camping trip with the Girl scouts. That was a fun weekend but the trips I took later in life are the reason why somewhere in my retirement is what I call my "Drivey Up Camper" basically that translates to a reasonably sized drivable travel camper.

The idea that you can pack up your creature comforts and head out on the road or just to a cool place in New York and park for the summer sounds like fun to me. I didn't realize how many people own a trailer only to park it at one of our many spectacular campgrounds here in the Hudson Valley. Some of these campgrounds have more stuff than a big resort.

Camping Resorts with Cabins Close to New York City

Yogi Bears Jellystone at Lazy River Gardiner via Facebook

Sure people head out on adventures once in a while but I know so many people who own a trailer and just drive it down the road for the summer to enjoy a great part of our community a lot of people don't even know exists. Who needs to travel to the Jersey shore when you can be 10 minutes from a vacation every weekend with your camper or by renting a cabin.

Places like Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park at Lazy River in Gardiner, NY offer so much to do that there is no way to fit it into a whole weekend but you can try. This camping resort along with others like the Rip Van Winkle Campground Catskills in Saugerties, NY, Interlake RV Park in Rhinebeck, NY offers a place to retreat for the weekend without having to travel hours away.

Rip Van Winkle Campground Catskills via Facebook

Camping resorts in the Hudson Valley are known for their amenities and active entertainment calendars. Many of the campsites become the places people vacation year after year. Many of these places are getting ready to open for the 2022 season so I thought what a good time to put together a list so you can see where you could stay-cation camp this summer.

Just don't send the kids to camp, take the whole family camping.

Where to Go Camping in the Hudson Valley

Hudson Valley New York Camping Resorts The HudsonValley is a camping destination for so many people including those of us who live locally. It is a great way to have a summer vacation every weekend close to home. Many places offer a seasonal rate for you to save money on your stay. You pull the trailer in for the summer and park it for the season which is usually May to October. The camp 7 resorts we found offer family fun amenities and a summer full of exciting activities.

