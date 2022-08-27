4 Important Things the NYS DEC Wants You to Know When Camping

If you go camping often, or maybe once a year, there are certain things that are always engrained into your brain, like how to take care of a campfire. Fire is incredibly dangerous, and even recently it was a stray cigarette butt that started a fire in one Hudson Valley town.

So what do you need to know when taking care of a campfire? Are there certain things that each camper should be aware of? With wildfires doing damage across the United States, what do you need to know?

What does the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) say you need to know about campfires?

Tent in a pine forest on sunset Zozulya loading...

The DEC has recently released a few reminders for everyone who wants to have a campfire when they are camping. So what are their reminders?

First and foremost, never leave a campfire unattended once it has been lit.

When you get to a campsite, look to see if there is already a campfire ring. If there is, use it. Don't reinvent the wheel.

Does the DEC have guidelines as to how and where to build a campfire?

490451321 BetaplusZ loading...

The DEC wants to remind everyone to build their campfire away from hanging branches, away from dry leaves, dry gas, or even rotting logs. The embers from the fire can catch these items on fire and the fire will get out of control very quickly.

Make sure to clear the area around where you build the campfire of these potentially flammable materials. A clean area is best for a great fire.

Are there more tips for having a fire at a campsite in New York State?

469792831 krechet loading...

Most definitely there are other suggestions for keeping safe, while also enjoying a fire while camping at a New York State campground. Here are a few more suggestions from the Department of Environmental Conservation, click here.

Here's one example of how hot a fire can get and the damage it can do:

