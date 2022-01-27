5 Fun Facts About The Hidden Ferncliff Forest in Rhinebeck, NY

Looking for some new places to hike? Have you already explore all of what you might think are the 'hidden gems' to be found? Where should you check out next?

Where can you bike, hike and camp in Dutchess County, NY and do all three?

There is a place that you might not have ever been too that is made up of 4 miles of trails, and a 200-acre forest. This place is called Ferncliff Forest.

Where is Ferncliff Forest located in Rhinebeck, NY?

Ferncliff is located Located on Mount Rutsen Road. It is one of the roads that connects River Road and Route 9 in Rhinebeck, almost behind the hospital.

How did Ferncliff Forest become public use land?

Apparently, there is a long history about the Astor family (who has deep roots in the Hudson Valley) acquiring land over many years, then deeding it to the next of kin until the early 1960's when the head of the Rhinebeck Rotary asked the then Mrs Astor to let them have the land. She agreed, but stipulated that it would have to be forest property until the end of days.

How many trails does Ferncliff Forest have?

Ferncliff has six-trails, all that are marked and groomed. As an added bonus, one of the trails leads you to the fire tower, which you can climb up to.

What else can you do at Ferncliff Forest?

Believe it or not, you can camp there, as there are dedicated spaces. Keep in mind though that it is a carry-in, carry-out area. You might even notice the large amount of people who use the trails for fat-bike riding.

What is the best place (in you mind) to go hiking in the Hudson Valley?

