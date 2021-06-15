Many helped search for a 6-year-old autistic Hudson Valley child who fled his home during Monday's thunderstorm.

On Monday around 7:30 a.m., Saugerties police responded to a 911 call reporting a missing 6-year-old autistic child from a residence on Fortune Valley Lane in the Town of Saugerties. The child’s care provider reported that the child went missing while she was in another room of the residence, police say.

After searching the residence and finding the front door of the residence open, the care provider contacted the police. Police canines were utilized to search the surrounding neighborhoods and woods. Neighbors and residents in the area also assisted police in attempting to locate the child.

Around 8:30 a.m., authorities received a report from a local resident of Old Stage Road that they believed they may have spotted the child in a field behind their residence. The resident showed officers where she thought she last saw the child. The child was located by officers in the field.

The child, other than being wet and cold appeared to be healthy and uninjured, police say. The child was evaluated by paramedics at the scene and then transported to WMC Health Alliance Hospital in Kingston by Diaz Ambulance for further evaluation.

Multiple agencies throughout Ulster County responded to the scene to assist SPD in searching for the child: Saugerties Police K9 Division, Ulster County Sheriff’s K-9 Division, The New York State Police, Ulster County Office of Emergency Management, Diaz Ambulance, New York State Forest Rangers, and a Canine Search and Rescue Team from of Albany.

“This was truly a community effort in locating this child and my thanks goes out to everyone who assisted in the search and to the resident who spotted the child and notified authorities," Saugerties police stated in a press release.

Saugerties Police would like to remind all parents of the importance of securing their doors. There are services available to help monitor children with disabilities including Project ChildSafe. To obtain more information about the services available to protect the most vulnerable of our communities, you can call the Saugerties Police at 845-246-9800.

