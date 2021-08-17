6 New Taste Bud-Tingling Foods to Try at the Dutchess County Fair

The excitement is building as we prepare for the 175th Dutchess County Fair.

Starting next Tuesday, August 24th, the Dutchess Fairgrounds in Rhinebeck will come alive with the sights and sounds of the 2021 Dutchess County Fair and we couldn't be more excited. Especially since we missed out last year due to the COVI-19 pandemic.

When it comes to fair season, we're all about fair food. We reached out to Deb Aschmann, the Concessions, Vendors & Partnerships for the Dutchess County Fair, and she gave us a rundown of some of the new and familiar vendors that will be set up at the fairgrounds this year.

Aschmann tells us that, unfortunately, this year's SporkRun will not happen, but they are "excited about our food and all the treats to be bought at the Fair!"

Coconut Custard Doughnuts? Flamin' Hot Cheeto Hot Dogs?! Yep, they'll all be available for your tasting pleasure this year at the Dutchess County Fair.

Don't worry, Aschmann assures us that all the classics are back too. You will still be able to enjoy your favorites like french fries, pizza, burgers, Greek salads, pretzels, chicken on a stick, lemonade, fried dough, kettle corn, baked potatoes and ice cream just like in years past.

Take a look and read up about some of the new additions and classic vendors heading to Rhinebeck this year below.