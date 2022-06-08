50-Year-Old Injured, Ticketed in Ulster County Dirt Bike Accident

A 50-year-old was severely injured riding a dirt bike in the Hudson Valley. Making matters worse, the rider was also given a number of tickets.

On Tuesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its weekly DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review. Among the new items was a 50-year-old man who was injured in a dirt bike accident in the Hudson Valley.

DEC Responds to Dirt Bike Accident in Town of Wawarsing, New York, Ulster County

On Sunday, May 29 at 10:35 a.m., Forest Ranger Rusher responded to a dirt bike accident on Lundy Road in the town of Wawarsing. Forest Ranger Rusher found an injured 50-year-old from Kingston, New York near Vernooy Kill State Forest, officials say.

Google Google loading...

Get our free mobile app

Kingston, New York Resident Breaks Leg Riding Dirt Bike in Ulster County

The unnamed 50-year-old Kingston resident suffered a broken leg, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

The 50-year-old was injured riding a dirt bike, officials say, however, the cause of the accident was not released by the DEC. It's unclear how the 50-year-old was injured. The DEC did not release the 50-year-old's gender.

Rocky Valley Motocross Getty Images loading...

At 11:26 a.m., the 50-year-old was assisted onto an Accord Fire Department UTV and then taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Kingston, New York Resident Ticketed After Dirt Bike Accident

Ranger Rusher issued five tickets at the scene for the alleged unlawful operation of motor vehicles in the Forest Preserve.

Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York

While no place in the Hudson Valley made the list, the region has received a ton of praise recently.

Hudson Valley Towns Honored

Air-Breathing Fish That Eats Animals Found in Hudson Valley, New York An invasive fish from Asia that can live on land for days and uses its sharp teeth to eat animals has been spotted in the Hudson Valley and other parts of New York State.