Every New Yorker Knows: You Need These 5 With You When Traveling

There will be days when you travel again. When you do, keep the following items in mind as it will make any journey, short or long, more pleasant. The big question, is where will you go? Reminder, as of now (May 2022) if you leave the United States, you will need a Covid test, taken within 24-hours of coming back into the states. Giving you the heads up, so you can either make plans to take the test accordingly.

Think these are the only things? Scroll down for a few more that should also make it into your getaway bag.

5 Travel Must Haves For Your Trip

The above are great to have, but here are just a few more that you will be glad that you took two or three extra minutes to gather and bring with you:

Singles ($1 bills) and about $2 in coins. Yes, you hate using actual cash, but there are so many times when a tip or being able to just pay cash for that $2 item will go a long way.

Sunscreen. You don't need to carry a big huge bottle with you, but if you forget it, you will end up paying the "they gotcha on vacation" premium when you get to your destination.

Charging cords. Oh yes you need these and 'the little plugs too.' Make sure to bring one for iPhone and one for Android. If it isn't you needing it, there will always be someone else in your party that will. If you are going by car, also take a minute to make sure you have a cigarette lighter adapter too. Yes, most cars have USB's at this point, but this will cover you just in case and it takes up very little room.

Back up batteries for your cell phone. A few dollar investment and making sure that it is charged before you leave on your trip will keep you from watching your battery drain while you are searching for service or using the map GPS.

An extra pack-able bag. Ever be somewhere and you bought so much that you had to buy another suitcase or another bag? Well. I have. Since then, I travel with a small backpack that folds up super small and I can bust that bad boy out when I have a few extra things to carry that won't fit in my suitcase.

Is there anything that you think should be added to this list? Let us know.

Travel Back in Time to Lake George in the 1950s Lots of these sights should still be very recognizable.