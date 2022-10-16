New Yorkers Can Now Renew Their US Passports Online, Here’s How

Are you itching to travel? Where do you want to go? Stay in the United States or head anywhere out of the country? If you have been thinking that your travel plans are going to be delayed once again because of something like an expired passport? Think again.

It looks like it has just gotten a bit easier for you to renew that oh, so valuable document that you will need to be able to leave and return to the United States. So, how can you renew it online? Or who can renew it online?

How can you renew your US passport online?

If you currently have a passport that has been issued between 2007 and 2015, and you don't have any changes to make to the document, like your name, or gender, then there is a chance that you can renew it.

There are a few more requirements to be able to get renewed online, including you can't need to use your passport for travel within 6 weeks of when you start the renewal application.

How much does it cost to renew online? How long does it take to get the passport back?

Would you be saving any money by renewing online? Nope, the cost is the same and the processing time is roughly the same as if you were to renew the passport by mail, 6-8 weeks for regular service and less for expedited (but that will cost you even more).

You don't have to mail back the current passport back when you do the online renewal (like you would if you were to mail in the renewal) but that passport becomes instantly invalid, so say you want to head out of the country that weekend? Wait till you return to file your online renewal. Will this online renewal program be available forever? Keep reading.

Also note, that this is a test or pilot program for the government to see how it will work for more people to do this in the future. Keep in mind that most countries will need you to have at least 6-months of time left in your passport before you enter their country. So, a little preparation on your part can lead to less headaches and more travel for you. Safe journeys.

