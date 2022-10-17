5 New York Hometowns Among ‘Best Places to Live in the U.S.’

Five places in New York State were just named some of the best places to live in the world.

Did your hometown make the list?

U.S. News & World Report recently released its list of the "Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022-2023."

Four New York hometowns cracked the top 50 and five places were named in the report.

Albany, New York Is The Best Place To Live In The Empire State

U.S. News & World Report named Albany the best place to live in New York State. Albany ranked 21st overall.

"Oops, we did it again. : Best place to live in New York. : #21 Best places to live in the United States," Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan proudly wrote on Facebook on Friday.

Albany finished with a 6.5 overall score. Earning a 7.0 for quality of life.

Syracuse, New York Named New York's Second Best Place To Live

Syracuse was named the second-best place to live in the Empire State.

Syracuse was given a 6.4 overall score and like Albany a 7.0 for quality of life.

On U.S. News & World Report's list Syracuse was sandwiched between two places many New Yorkers are moving to, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Tampa, Florida.

Rochester, New York

The first best place to live in New York was Rochester, which ranked 42nd overall.

Helping Rochester make the list was "its unique blend of history and innovation," according to U.S. News & World Report.

The report did not mention garbage plates. The very popular and delicious but very fatty meal was invented and trademarked by Nick Tahou Hots in Rochester.

Examples of garbage plates can be seen above.

Buffalo, New York

Buffalo is New York's 4th best place to live, according to U.S. News & World Report.

Buffalo finished 45th overall thanks to its "rapidly developing waterfront and one of the nation's most advanced medical corridors."

Buffalo finished with an overall score of 6.4 with a 6.8 quality of life.

Best Places to Live Methodology

To find the best places to live in the United States U.S. News analyzed the 150 most populated metro areas. To make the list each place to have:

Good value

Be a desirable place to live

Strong job market

High quality of life

"Metro areas in the rankings are evaluated using data from sources including the U.S. Census Bureau, the FBI, the U.S. Department of Labor and U.S. News' own internal resources," U.S. News & World Report states.

New York City Named Fifth Best Place To Live in New York

Rounding out the five best places to live in New York is New York City which placed 120 overall.

New York City was given a 5.9 overall rating and a 6.8 score for quality of life.

Top 5 Places To Live

If you are wondering, here are the top 5 places to live in America, according to U.S. News & World Report:

5)San Jose, CA

4)Boulder, CO

3) Green Bay, WI

2) Colorado Springs, CO

1) Huntsville, AL

