5 New 9/11 Bills Signed Into Law in New York

The bills are expected to help and support New Yorkers "whose lives were transformed on that terrible day."

In remembrance of the 21st anniversary of 9/11, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul today signed five pieces of legislation that officials believe will provide support to 9/11 victims, survivors and their families.

New York Governor Signs Bills to Support 9/11 Victims, First Responders, and Their Loved Ones

"New Yorkers will never forget the horrific events of September 11, 2001 -- and we will never forget the bravery and sacrifice of the civilians and first responders who lives were forever changed," Hochul said. "As we mark the twenty-first anniversary of the terror attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and in Pennsylvania, I am honored to sign these five new laws that will support and honor those whose lives were transformed on that terrible day."

One bill establishes a simplified alternative method for Victim Compensation Fund awards, consisting solely of non-economic losses such as emotional damages.

"The enactment of these bills will streamline the procedures for receiving awards from the September 11th Victims Compensation Fund for victims and survivors of the terrorist attack. It will also help ensure that those brave men and women who participated in the World Trade Center rescue, recovery and clean-up operations receive the benefits that they and their families deserve," Assemblymember Peter J. Abbate, Jr. said.

Legislation (S.6812/A.7426) requires the Victim Compensation Fund Award to treat all victims of the World Trade Center terrorist attack and their claims equally. Officials believe this will remove some restrictions that caused delays.

Another bill gives a presumption for Workers' Compensation claims for any health impairment or death of individuals who participated in the World Trade Center rescue, recovery and clean-up operations.

"Many 9/11 rescue and recovery workers developed respiratory symptoms and pulmonary diseases due to their exposure to World Trade Center dust clouds. Changes to the Workers' Compensation Law is necessary to honor the sacrifices these heroes and their families made for our democracy and all Americans," State Senator Robert Jackson said.

Legislation (S.9294A/A.10416) allows anyone disabled from 9/11 efforts between Sept. 11 2017 and Sept. 11, 2021, to file a claim before Sept. 11, 2026.

"I am proud to see that 21 years later, New York State is still taking action to support 9/11 first responders. In my district, we still have many people developing and living with 9/11-related illnesses. It is our duty to make sure that all survivors receive the support they deserve," Assemblymember Yuh-Line Niou stated.

The final bill renames a part of the State Highway System as the "Port Authority Police Officer James W. Kennelly Memorial Highway." Kennelly was a volunteer firefighter who helped in the search, rescue, and recovery efforts at Ground Zero on 9/11. He passed away from 9/11-related cancer about 17 years later.

Remembering The Hudson Valley Lives Lost on 21st Anniversary of 9/11

