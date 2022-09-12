Joe Gatto Announces Comedy Show Date in the Hudson Valley

Joe Gatto may not be on the hit show Impractical Jokers anymore but you can still see him live because he is coming to the Hudson Valley very soon.

Usually, the only time we see a cast member from Impractical Jokers in the Hudson Valley it's at a local restaurant. Joe Gatto, the former star of Impractical Jokers will soon be performing in the area.

Are you a fan of Impractical Jokers on truTV?

I don't know how the show is still running. I only ask because I don't know how any of the cast members do not get recognized. The long-running series has been making people laugh and uncomfortable for an impressive 9 seasons.

Joe Gatto was one of the more beloved cast members on the show. He became a favorite after his 'Larry' stunt. Who could forget this?

On December 31 of last year, he announced on his Instagram page that he would be departing from the show.

Thankfully, this isn't the end for Joe. He's still bringing the laughs and he has a long comedy tour set and plans on making a stop right here in the Hudson Valley. Joe will be performing at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York on December 28. You can get more ticket information here.

