Spooky season is right around the corner. Some of you will probably say it's already here. Regardless, this is the perfect time to start planning out your Halloween adventures. The Hudson Valley is blessed... wait, blessed may not be the best word... how about... DAMNED! Yes, that works, the Hudson Valley is damned to have not only some of the best Halloween attractions in the state, but in the whole country!

This list only includes curated attractions and theme parks. This list does not include ACTUAL haunted houses. That is a list for another time.

I can never understand why this attraction is in Ulster Park, and not in Tarrytown. I digress. Headless Horseman has been rated "#1 haunted attraction in the United States" by Haunt World Magazine and listed amongst the "Top 20 Hometown Haunted Houses in America" by Fangoria This Hudson Valley haunted attraction stretches over 45 acres offering interactive live entertainment, including hay rides, a corn maze, and eight haunted houses.

778 Broadway - Route 9W Ulster Park, NY 12487

(845) 339-2666

Pure Terror Scream Park holds the Guinness World Record for longest horror attraction in the world. And people try to tell us length doesn't matter. Pure Terror Scream Park boasts 10 haunted houses on location. If that's not enough for you, check out the food court, and gift shop. You can enjoy music and free photo-ops along the premises.

1010 NY-17M Monroe, NY 10950

(845) 300-4448

Enjoy the Hudson Valley's original Halloween tradition! Kevin McCurdy's has been spooking the Hudson Valley for 46 years and counting, being a pioneer in the Halloween attraction industry. Throughout their many years, they have masterfully balanced interactive audience participation with special effects and storytelling. Where some haunted houses pride themselves on quick guest flow, Kevin McCurdy's devotes their energy to unique guest and enjoyment and participation. Kevin McCurdy's, with thousands of performers, technical/special effects and makeup artists, has shown that haunted attractions can be more than a cheap gimmick, but rather a true art form.

38 Sheafe Rd, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590

(845) 297-2288

