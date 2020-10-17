5 Lock Screen Worthy Pictures of Minnewaska State Park in Fall

This weekend I played Hudson Valley tour guide this weekend.

A few of my friends were in town who were looking to get in some fall foliage sightseeing. So of course, I took them over to Ulster County for a lovely visit at Minnewaska State Park Preserve in Kerhonkson.

Just a heads up, if you're planning on visiting over the weekend you should try to get there before they open. The newly renovated parking lots fill up rather quickly. Plus this weekend was opening weekend for the new visitor center on-site.

With that being said, Minnewaska was looking oh-so vibrant with fall colors starting to pop. I'm going to assume this upcoming weekend we will be hitting peak foliage around the Hudson Valley.

Here are some of my favorite shots from this weekend at Minnewaska: