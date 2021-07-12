Help is needed in finding 40 missing children from across the Hudson Valley. Take a look and see if you recognize any of these missing children.

Get our free mobile app

If you see any of these missing people please call 911 or the police. all of the information is from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

40 Children Have Gone Missing From the Hudson Valley

Gun Violence Emergency Declared in New York, Lawmakers Respond Gov. Cuomo declared the first-in-the-nation gun violence disaster emergency in New York.

World-Famous Celebrities Seen At Many Hudson Valley Businesses