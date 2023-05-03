4 Upstate New York Burgers Are The 4 Best Made In New York State

The votes are in. Four burgers, all made in Upstate New York, are considered the four most delicious burgers made in New York State.

The New York Beef Council announced the four finalists for this year's Best New York Burger contest.

"New York burger lovers have narrowed down the search for this year’s Best NY Burger one last time. After sifting through the abundant votes, voters have chosen this year’s final four contestants in the Best NY Burger contest," the New York Beef Council states in a press release.

The 10 Most Delicious Burgers Made In New York State In 2023

This year's Best New York Burger Contest kicked off on April 1. New York State residents were encouraged to nominate their favorite burgers made by restaurants in New York State.

"The New York Beef Council launched it’s Annual Best NY Burger Contest on April 1st to celebrate the iconic and most popular “sandwich” on a restaurant menu – the burger! The contests kicked off with nominations from consumers and restaurants were encouraged to advocate for votes from their patrons to gain access to the Top 10 status," the New York Beef Council said.

Below is the list of the Top 10 burgers made in New York State.

Burgers From Rochester, Niagara Falls, Syracuse, Orange County, New York Make Final Four

The New York Beef Council then named the final four. A burger made in the Hudson Valley is among the four finalists.

See the full list below:

Tap it Bar and Grill, Rochester, "Aftermath Burger"

Rock Burger, Niagara Falls, "716 Burger"

Ben's Fresh, Port Jervis, "Benny Burger"

Ale & Angus Pub, Syracuse, "Bacon Grilled Cheeseburger"

What's Next In Best New York Burger Contest

The four finalists will all travel to Onondaga Community College in Syracuse on Monday, May 8 for the final face-off cook-off.

On Monday, a panel of judges will taste each burger and score each entry to determine the best burger made in New York State.

The winner will be announced on social media following the final face-off cook-off.

