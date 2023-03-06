Someone In New York State Just Won $4 Million At Convenience Store

Are you the lucky winner? New York officials are searching for someone who just won $4 million at a store in the Empire State.

The Mega Millions jackpot is getting bigger and bigger in New York State.

Mega Millions Jackpot Increases In New York State

Mega Millions Lottery Jackpot Rises Past $600 Million Scott Olson/Getty Images loading...

No one won the jackpot during Friday night's Mega Millions drawing.

Friday's Mega Million winning numbers were 8, 25, 36, 39, 67 with a Mega ball of 11.

This Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing will be worth at least $188 million, according to lottery officials. The cash option is around $96 million.

$4 Million Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold In New York State

Windfall iodrakon loading...

Despite no one winning the Mega Millions jackpot, a ticket sold in New York State is worth $4 million, according to the New York State Lottery.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

The $4 million winning ticket sold in New York matched the 5 winning Mega Million numbers, but did not hit the Mega Ball of 11, lottery officials report.

$4 Million Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold In Valley Stream, Nassau County, Long Island, New York

Google Google loading...

The winning ticket was sold in Nassau County on Long Island. It was purchased at Mahavir Convenience located at 779 West Merrick Road in Valley Stream, according to the New York State Lottery.

The person who purchased the ticket spent $1 extra on the ticket to use the Megaplier. For this drawing, the Megaplier multiplied the winnings by four.

Nearly 60 New York Lottery Scratch Off Tickets still have grand prizes available. Take a look at what lottery scratch-offs you should purchase this week in New York State.

New York Lottery Scratch Off Tickets With The Most Number One Jackpots Remaining Here in New York, the time is now to start searching for some amazing jackpots. There are all sorts of different kinds of Scratch-Off tickets offered by the New York Lottery.

While looking at the latest weekly roundup for grand prizes, we counted 59 different tickets that have their grand prizes still on the market. The report was last updated on February 21st 2023, as we publish this article.

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State Close to 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. You can help a New York family get reunited with a missing loved one.

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.