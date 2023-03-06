Someone In New York State Just Won $4 Million At Convenience Store
Are you the lucky winner? New York officials are searching for someone who just won $4 million at a store in the Empire State.
The Mega Millions jackpot is getting bigger and bigger in New York State.
Mega Millions Jackpot Increases In New York State
No one won the jackpot during Friday night's Mega Millions drawing.
Friday's Mega Million winning numbers were 8, 25, 36, 39, 67 with a Mega ball of 11.
This Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing will be worth at least $188 million, according to lottery officials. The cash option is around $96 million.
$4 Million Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold In New York State
Despite no one winning the Mega Millions jackpot, a ticket sold in New York State is worth $4 million, according to the New York State Lottery.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
The $4 million winning ticket sold in New York matched the 5 winning Mega Million numbers, but did not hit the Mega Ball of 11, lottery officials report.
$4 Million Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold In Valley Stream, Nassau County, Long Island, New York
The winning ticket was sold in Nassau County on Long Island. It was purchased at Mahavir Convenience located at 779 West Merrick Road in Valley Stream, according to the New York State Lottery.
The person who purchased the ticket spent $1 extra on the ticket to use the Megaplier. For this drawing, the Megaplier multiplied the winnings by four.
Read More: Tragic Discovery In Search For Missing Upstate New York Teen
Nearly 60 New York Lottery Scratch Off Tickets still have grand prizes available. Take a look at what lottery scratch-offs you should purchase this week in New York State.