4 Hudson Valley Counties Among ‘Fastest-Growing’ in New York

The nation's population is at its slowest rate in a century, but many counties in the Hudson Valley are growing faster than the rest of New York.

The U.S. population grew by 0.48 percent from 2018 to 2019, the slowest rate in 100 years, according to Stacker. Despite that, many parts of the Hudson Valley are growing.

Stacker made a list of the fastest-growing counties in New York using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties were ranked by the highest population growth from 2010 to 2019, based on 5-year estimates.

Stacker ranked the 30 fastest-growing counties in New York. Three counties from the Hudson Valley cracked the top 10 while four were ranked in the top 30.

Westchester County was the highest-ranked county from the Hudson Valley. From 2010-2019 the population change was nearly 30,000 people. Rockland County ranked seventh. The population increased by over 6 percent from 2010-2019 with the population in Rockland County increasing by nearly 19,000.

With a 6.2 percent population increase, Rockland County saw the biggest percent increase in all of New York and ranked 675 nationwide, according to data compiled by Stacker.

Orange County saw an increase of nearly 10,000 people from 2010 to 2019 which placed Orange County tenth. Percentage-wise the county had a 2.7 percent increase, the 9th highest increase in New York.

Despite losing 758 residents, Putnam County ranked 23rd on Stacker's list for fastest-growing counties in New York.

