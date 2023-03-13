3-Year Hudson Valley Murder Solved: 4 New York State Men Jailed

After three years, three men are accused of kidnapping and killing a 64-year-old Hudson Valley man in his home.

Police in Poughkeepsie announced more charges following an investigation into a murder in March 2020.

Man Found Dead Inside Poughkeepsie, New York Home

On March 2, 2020, the body of 64-year-old Paul Thompson was found in his apartment at 399 Main Street in Poughkeepsie.

Police went to the home for a welfare check and found Thompson dead inside his home. His death was ruled a homicide, police say.

Dutchess County, New York Men Charged With Killing Poughkeepsie Man

On, February 12, 2023, 45-year-old Consuelo Leonard and Rodarius Smith, 35, were both arrested in connection to Thompson's murder.

Both men are from Poughkeepsie. Both were charged with murder in the second degree, a felony, for their part in the homicide of Paul Thompson, police say.

Last month police noted the investigation into the homicide of Thompson was continuing.

More Charges Into Dutchess County, New York Murder

Over the weekend police announced the continuing investigation into this case led to more arrests.

Leonard and Smith were additionally charged with kidnapping, robbery and conspiracy.

Anthony S. Ermo, 22, was charged with murder, kidnapping, robbery and conspiracy. 40-year-old Darrell Carter was charged with conspiracy.

Police didn't go into details about how the investigation led to more charges.

After their arraignments, Carter, Leonard and Smith were remanded to the custody of the Dutchess County Jail and Ermo was returned to the custody of the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, where he is currently serving a sentence on an unrelated matter.

