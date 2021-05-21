3 Yard Sales this Weekend Where You Can Make a Difference

I don’t know about you, but one of my favorite things to do on the weekend is to go to yard sales and garage sales. And if I judge by the crowds I see at these sales, I’m not alone in my favorite weekend activity.

If you were planning on hitting some sales this weekend, I’ve got a few yard sale suggestions for you that will not only satisfy your need to shop, they will also be helping out a great cause. There is something very fulfilling about shopping at a fundraiser yard sale, so here you go.

Friends of the Pleasant Valley Library Yard Sale (Pleasant Valley, NY)

If you’re in the Dutchess County area, head to Pleasant Valley for the Friends of the Pleasant Valley Library Yard Sale. It will be held this Saturday, May 22, from 9AM - 3PM at the Pleasant Valley Town Hall at 1554 Main Street. Friends of P.V. Library is a volunteer group dedicated to promoting the use of the library’s resources, programs and services.

The Animal Rights Alliance (T.A.R.A.) (Middletown, NY)

If you happen to be in Middletown, you can help out The Animal Rights Alliance (T.A.R.A.) by attending their fundraiser yard sale at 60 Enterprise Place. All sales go towards funding their low-cost spay and neuter programs. The T.A.R.A. Yard Sale will be held from 9AM - 4PM rain or shine.

Yard Sale to Benefit Pets Alive (Pine Bush, NY)

Also in Orange County, the Yard Sale to Benefit Pets Alive will be held this Saturday from 9AM - 3PM at 226 Maple Avenue in Pine Bush. Pets Alive is a no-kill shelter in Orange County, and you know the money you spend will be going to a great cause. Pets Alive helps all animals, including goats and horses and of course cats and dogs.

So, if you’re planning on hitting yard sales this weekend, why not make it count? You’ll end up with some great treasures and help a few great causes, to boot. And that’s a nice feeling.

Which Hudson Valley Supermarkets Still Require Masks As of Wednesday, May 19 masks are no longer required for vaccinated individuals living in the Hudson Valley. That doesn't mean that businesses still can't have policies in place denying service to anyone not wearing one. Supermarkets, which have been on the front lines in fighting the spread of COVID-19, are now faced with a tough decision when it comes to protecting their workers and customers in areas where vaccinations are lagging.

The New Donut Shop that Has Ulster County Residents Raving Some of the Incredible Donuts at Hole in the Wall by The Anchor