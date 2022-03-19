Dunder Mifflin Puppies Arrive at Wappingers, NY Animal Rescue

I want to cuddle them! That's what she said.

If you're a fan of puppies (who isn't!?) and the legendary NBC show The Office, then it's your time to shine. For those looking to adopt a puppy Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts of Dutchess County, located in Wappingers, is always looking for loving families for their rescue animals.

It looks like CARE of DC just got a litter of pups who are named after the dedicated staff at Dunder Mifflin. Yes, the fictional paper company led by the incredibly hard-working, alpha male, Michael Gary Scott.

In all seriousness, a group of puppies is looking for their forever home in the Hudson Valley. CARE of Dutchess County wrote on social media:

These mixed breed puppies are 2 1/2 months old and ready for adoption! Please fill out an application at CAREOfDC. Org and schedule an appointment to come meet them! They will also be at our “open house” event this weekend! Every Saturday we have walk-ins between the hours of 11-3 so stop by and meet some of the available pups! *must have an approved application to adopt*

The puppies are named after some of the most iconic characters from the show. Meet Michael, Jim, Kevin, Toby, Pam, Angela, Jan, Meredith, and Phyllis. If you're looking to be the Dwight to the puppy version of Michael or the Jim to puppy Pam, put in an application on the Care of DC website at CAREofDC.org.

CARE of DC is a No Kill, a nonprofit organization in Wappingers. According to their website, their goal is "to save as many animals from euthanasia as possible. We take our animals from high kill shelters and work to rehabilitate them and find forever homes."

