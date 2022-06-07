Sadly, we have heard hundreds of stories of puppy mills and the dangers they bring to the well-being of our furry friends.

Some Hudson Valley businesses have allegedly sold sick puppies to unknowing families not only causing them heartache over caring for their sick pets, but also costing them hundreds, sometimes even thousands of dollars in medical bills.

New York State has pushed back against puppy mills with a new bill called The Puppy Mill Pipeline Bill. According to a press release by the American Society Prevention of the Cruelty of Animals (ASPCA), the bill has been passed by the Senate and Assembly preventing dogs, rabbits and cats from being sold at pet stores.

Now, it's waiting on a signature from Governor Kathy Hochul.

What is The Puppy Mill Pipeline Bill?

New York State Senate explains that the Puppy Mill Pipeline Bill "Prohibits the sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits by retail pet shops; authorizes space for adoption."

The ASPCA states that New York State is one of the largest markets in the puppy mill industry.

The Dangers of Puppy Mills

In a press release the American Society Prevention of Cruelty to Animals explains the dangers of puppy mills, writing:

Right now, out-of-state puppy mills ship their puppies to New York pet stores, where they are marketed as healthy puppies from responsible breeders, which is far from the truth. Puppies sold in pet stores come from commercial breeding operations that are designed to prioritize profit over the well-being of the animals. Breeding dogs in these facilities are often kept in crowded cages their entire lives without adequate shelter, veterinary care, food or socialization. They are not pets; their only value is to produce puppies who are shipped and sold to pet stores. These puppies can suffer severe health and behavioral issues – and families are often unprepared for the financial loss and heartbreak that come with buying a sick puppy.

Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris who sponsored the bill said in a statement:

With so many good animals in need of rescue, there is no need for abusive puppy mills to supply pet stores. Our four-legged companions should be treated with respect, not like commodities. I am proud to have authored this important bill and thrilled to see it pass the Legislature. And now I am hopeful Governor Hochul will sign it into law.

To learn more about the Puppy Mill Pipeline Bill and its status visit NYSenate.gov.

