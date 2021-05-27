13 Hudson Valley Photos So Spectacular, You’ll Gasp

One of the cool things about Facebook is that people love to take and share pictures. And every once in a while you’ll see a picture or a series of pictures that are so amazing that you literally gasp. That’s exactly what happened to me when I came upon these Hudson Valley pictures.

I immediately contacted the photographer, John Barbieri, and asked for permission to do a gallery of his pictures for our website. John was more than happy to share his pictures. He feels half the fun is in the taking, and the other half is in the sharing. John took the pictures from his property in Burlingham, which is in Sullivan County just a few miles from Ulster County. He used his iphone for all of the pictures, with a few tweaks here and there. The results are stunning.

Spectacular Hudson Valley Pictures These Hudson Valley Photos Are So Stunning, You'll Gasp

Thanks again to photographer John Barbieri for sharing his pictures. I’m thinking they would make a lovely calendar, but I’m happy just to have this gallery to look at. I hope you enjoy it as much as I do.

