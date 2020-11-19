3 Hudson Valley Restaurants Named Best New Restaurants in America

Three new eateries in the Hudson Valley are considered some of the "Best New Restaurants in America."

On Tuesday, Esquire released its list for the "Best New Restaurants in America, 2020."

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, coming up with this year's list was different. Esquire Food & Drinks editor Jeff Gordinier says in a normal year he travels the country trying out new restaurants. He did that before the pandemic hit, but this year culture-and-lifestyle director, Kevin Sintumuang drove from Brooklyn to the west coast trying out restaurants while Gordinier rented a car and headed south twice.

"No, we didn’t manage to get everywhere. We didn’t catch any planes—frankly, Kevin and I were freaked out by the idea of flying. But we covered a hell of a lot of asphalt, and we experienced, again and again, the creative resilience that makes the American restaurant scene a source of delight," Gordinier wrote. "It’s an understatement to say that 2020 was different. But if we learned one thing this year, while trapped at home for weeks with tins of tuna and bags of dried beans, slowly being driven nuts by the monotonous, Groundhog Day–like grind, it’s this: We need restaurants more than ever."

Goosefeather in Tarrytown ranked 15th on the list of Best New Restaurants in America. Goosefeather is found in several rooms inside a white-columned mansion. The menu features food from Hong Kong along with farm-to-table and pub food.

Esquire named Blue Hill at Stone Barns in Tarrytown the "Restaurant Reinvention Of The Year." Esquire says Dan Barber and his team changed during the pandemic to offer "museum-worthy boxes of berries and flowers, picnics that gave people a moment to relish food and serenity in fresh air."

Troutbeck in Amenia was also featured by Esquire. The Dutchess County eatery was named the "Best New Restaurant on an Estate That Opened in 1765." Esquire notes Ralph Waldo Emerson and Henry David Thoreau used to hang out on the historic property which has since become a destination for foodies.

"Chef Gabe McMackin, formerly of the Finch in Brooklyn, has taken over the kitchen and brought an impressively experienced crew along with him, and they’re winging it each night with I-wanna-eat-that dishes that celebrate the bounty of surrounding farms," Esquire wrote about Troutbeck.