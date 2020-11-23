3 Hudson Valley Ciders Named Best in the World

The Hudson Valley is once again getting recognized for the excellent drinks made in the region.

It's never any surprise when something made in the Hudson Valley wins an award. Beer, wine, ciders, and spirits made locally are constantly being recognized for their greatness. A locally made bourbon was named as one of the best of the century. A beer made in the Hudson Valley was named one of the best fall beers. The Hudson Valley brews excellence.

Now, three Hudson Valley made hard ciders have been named as some of the best in the world. Food and Wine put together a list of the top 30 hard ciders in the world. The United Kingdom and Spain are a couple of country's that had ciders to make the list. Oregon, California, and Michigan were some of the U.S. states that had ciders on the list. Of course, New York State had the most showings on the list. We have the Big Apple, it only makes sense.

But out of New York are three hard ciders made right here in the Hudson Valley named amongst the best in the world by Food and Wine. Hudson Valley Farmhouse in Stone Ridge was recognized for its Esopus Spitzenburg cider. This uses the Esopus Spitzenburg apple and is considered revolutionary as it dates back to the 1700s. Angry Orchard, located in Walden, was highlighted for one of their locally inspired hard ciders. It's actually called Walden Hollow and is made with New York-grown heirloom tomatoes. The last local cidery to make the list is Graft Ciders, located in Newburgh. Their Farm Flor was recognized and is inspired by a Moscow mule.