Governor Cuomo to Receive Emmy Award

Yes, Governor Andrew Cuomo will be receiving an Emmy, which is a TV award.

Remember at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic when Governor Cuomo gave daily briefing? Governor Cuomo has since stopped with daily briefings, but they certainly are not forgotten. AP News reports that Governor Cuomo will actually be receiving an International Emmy award for his daily COVID-19 briefings.

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the plan on Friday, November 20, 2020, that they will be awarding Governor Cuomo the award. They have chosen Governor Cuomo to receive the award for informing and calming the public at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to AP News. Cuomo's briefings utilized over 100 Powerpoint slideshows and were cited for being sometimes emotional and bitter.

The president of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences said "The governor’s 111 daily briefings worked so well because he effectively created television shows, with characters, plot lines, and stories of success and failure."

Governor Cuomo is no the first political figure to receive this award. Vice President Al Gore has won it before, as well as Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg. The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is comprised of media and entertainment figures from over 60 countries and 500 companies, according to AP News.

The International Emmy Awards are different than the Primetime Emmy Awards. While they're both awarding by the same academy, the Primetime Emmy Awards are for primetime television shows. Governor Cuomo will be awarded on Monday, November 23, 2020, according to AP News. The International Emmy Awards are not aired on TV.