New York Man Accused In Death Of Marist Dad Charged For Another Hudson Valley Murder

The man accused of killing a Marist father is now accused of murdering another man in the Hudson Valley.

On Friday, Dutchess County Chief Assistant District Attorney Matthew A. Weishaupt announced that Royn Johnson was arraigned on an indictment charging him with murder, and two counts of robbery in connection with the murder and robbery of Darren J. Villani.

Johnson is also accused of murdering Marist College father Paul Kutz last October.

Long Island Father Of Marist College Student Fatally Shot

On Sunday, Oct. 2, around 7:30 a.m., the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department received a 911 call of a disturbance at the Courtyard Marriott located at 2641 South Road in the Town of Poughkeepsie.

During the phone call, it was reported that shots had been fired.

Dutchess County Man Accused Of Another 2022 Murder In Poughkeepsie, New York

A few months before the Marist shooting Johnson allegedly murdered Darren Villani of the City of Poughkeepsie.

“This indictment is a product of an ongoing investigation which developed additional evidence necessary to present this matter to a Grand Jury. The investigation into his incident is continuing to determine if any additional people were involved," Dutchess County Chief Assistant District Attorney Weishaupt stated.

On August 9, 2022, at 1:44 a.m., the City of Poughkeepsie 911 received calls about a shooting at 283 Mansion Street.  Charles B. Warring Elementary School is located at 283 Mansion Street in the City of Poughkeepsie, according to Google Maps.

Responding officers found Villani laying in the street next to his vehicle. He was taken to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital where he died of his wounds, police say.

Devin Taylor, 26, was also involved in both killings. Taylor recently pleaded guilty to murdering Villani and pleaded guilty to gun possession in the shooting that killed Kutz.

Johnson faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted

