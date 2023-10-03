250,000 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in New York State
Powerball tickets worth nearly $4 million were sold across New York State.
Lottery officials report 2.7 million winning tickets were sold across the United States for Monday's Powerball drawing.
2.7 Million Powerball Winning Tickets Sold
Monday's jackpot was worth over $1 billion. The Powerball jackpot now stands at an estimated $1.2 billion for the next drawing on Wednesday night.
Monday's drawing produced $1 million winners in Delaware and Michigan. Meanwhile, $2 million winners were sold in New York State and South Carolina.
Below are winners from New York State
Powerball + No Powerplay Winners In New York State
- Second Prize: $1 million- 0 New York winner
- Third Prize: $50,000 - 7 New York winners
- Fourth Prize: $100 - 123 New York winners
- Fifth Prize: $100 - 339 New York winners
- Sixth Prize: $7 - 8,040 New York winners
- Seventh Prize: $7 - 6,984 New York winners
- Eight Prize: $4 - 52,990 New York winners
- Ninth Prize: $4 - 122,398 New York winners
Powerball + Powerplay Winners In New York State
- Second Prize: $2 million- 1 New York winner
- Third Prize: $150,000- 1 New York winner
- Fourth Prize: $300 - 13 New York winners
- Fifth Prize: $300 - 47 New York winners
- Sixth Prize: $21 - 1,085 New York winners
- Seventh Prize: $21 - 956 New York winners
- Eight Prize: $12 - 7,041 New York winners
- Ninth Prize: $8 - 16,288 New York winners
$2 Million Dollar Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Newburgh, Orange County, New York
The $2 million dollar winning ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley. It was purchased at the store that's been called the "luckiest" store in the Empire State
All winners have one year to claim their prize.
