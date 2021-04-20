21-Year-Old Hudson Valley Mom Dies 1 Day After Giving Birth

GoFundMe

Tragically a new parent from the Hudson Valley died just one day after welcoming her baby girl.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Skylar Raine was born on April 7, to Alyssa Tocyloski and Dahveed Williams. Alyssa, 21, died suddenly and unexpectedly the next day at Garnet Health Medical Center, a GoFundMe created on Monday states.

"It's with great sadness that I share the passing of Alyssa Tocyloski. Alyssa and her partner Dahveed welcomed their beautiful daughter, Skylar Raine on April 7th. Alyssa died suddenly and unexpectedly on April 8th," Kerry Hogan Ferrara wrote on Facebook.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Tocyloski lived in Chester and went to Monroe Woodbury High School. She worked at Club Kid YMCA and loved working with children. She was "so excited about becoming a mother to Skylar," according to GoFundMe.

"Alyssa was a rambunctious child with a disarming smile and charming spirit. She was a loving daughter, her siblings closest ally, and a fiercely loyal friend. She was a strong independent young woman who was ready for motherhood and this new chapter in her life," Hogan Ferrara wrote in the GoFundMe.

A GoFundMe was created for Skylar's current needs and future education. As of this writing, nearly $8,000 has been raised in one day. CLICK HERE to donate.

"Alyssa was a friendly, funny, sassy, a smile from ear to ear kind of girl, she was only 21 years old. She, her boyfriend and family were so excited to love their baby girl. Her passing is so heartbreaking," Peggy Farrell Neubauer wrote on Facebook on Monday.

Keep Reading:

KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state

Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration, Stacker compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.

Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five -- or to find inspiration for naming your baby.

LOOK: The most popular biblical baby names

To determine the most popular biblical baby names, Stacker consulted the name origin site Behind the Name and the Social Security Administration's baby names database then ranked the top 50 names from Behind the Name's Biblical Names origins list of 564 names, based on how many babies had been given these names in 2019. Click through to find out which biblical names have stood the test of time.
Categories: Hudson Valley News, Orange County
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top