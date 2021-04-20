Tragically a new parent from the Hudson Valley died just one day after welcoming her baby girl.

Skylar Raine was born on April 7, to Alyssa Tocyloski and Dahveed Williams. Alyssa, 21, died suddenly and unexpectedly the next day at Garnet Health Medical Center, a GoFundMe created on Monday states.

"It's with great sadness that I share the passing of Alyssa Tocyloski. Alyssa and her partner Dahveed welcomed their beautiful daughter, Skylar Raine on April 7th. Alyssa died suddenly and unexpectedly on April 8th," Kerry Hogan Ferrara wrote on Facebook.

Tocyloski lived in Chester and went to Monroe Woodbury High School. She worked at Club Kid YMCA and loved working with children. She was "so excited about becoming a mother to Skylar," according to GoFundMe.

"Alyssa was a rambunctious child with a disarming smile and charming spirit. She was a loving daughter, her siblings closest ally, and a fiercely loyal friend. She was a strong independent young woman who was ready for motherhood and this new chapter in her life," Hogan Ferrara wrote in the GoFundMe.

A GoFundMe was created for Skylar's current needs and future education. As of this writing, nearly $8,000 has been raised in one day. CLICK HERE to donate.

"Alyssa was a friendly, funny, sassy, a smile from ear to ear kind of girl, she was only 21 years old. She, her boyfriend and family were so excited to love their baby girl. Her passing is so heartbreaking," Peggy Farrell Neubauer wrote on Facebook on Monday.

