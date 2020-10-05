21 Names Added to New York Fallen Firefighters Memorial Wall

Twenty-one fallen New York firefighters, including four from the Hudson Valley, are being honored.

On Sunday, Gov. Cuomo announced that 21 names will be added to the New York State Fallen Firefighters Memorial Wall at the Empire State Plaza to honor the memory and heroism of these first responders who gave their lives in the line of duty. Four of the fallen firefighters are from the Hudson Valley.

"Each of these twenty-one brave New Yorkers answered the call and made the ultimate sacrifice in protecting the communities and residents they serve. It is our duty to honor their bravery and legacy in perpetuity," Cuomo said. "With their names inscribed on this wall, we vow to never forget their heroic actions and pledge to always remember their legacy."

Below are the names of the 21 firefighters who are being added to the memorial:

Robert H. Bush Firefighter Homer Fire Department Cortland County 10/19/19

Brian W. Casse Firefighter New York City Fire Department Kings County 12/4/19

Roger Espinal Firefighter New York City Fire Department Kings County 9/14/19

Robert M. Gless Firefighter New York City Fire Department Kings County 10/25/16

Dennis G. Heaney Firefighter New York City Fire Department Kings County 9/10/18

Ronald W. Hinkle Firefighter Loch Sheldrake Fire Co. #1 Sullivan County 10/17/17

Kenneth Larkin Firefighter Pleasant Valley Fire Co. #1 Dutchess County 9/21/38

Michael T. McDonald Firefighter New York City Fire Department Kings County 8/11/18

Richard H. Meehan Firefighter New York City Fire Department Kings County 1/1/19

Robert A. Mentrasti Firefighter Fairview Fire Department Westchester County 4/14/17

Michael G. Miles Fire Protection Specialist Office of Fire Prevention and Control Albany County 9/1/19

Robert P. Miuccio Battalion Chief New York City Fire Department Kings County 7/12/18

John S. Moschella Captain New York City Fire Department Kings County 12/8/18

Timothy P. O’Neill Lieutenant New York City Fire Department Kings County 4/2/19

John V. Scott County Fire Coordinator Tioga County Tioga County 7/20/16

Christopher A. Slutman Firefighter New York City Fire Department Kings County 4/8/19

Brian J. Sullivan Lieutenant New York City Fire Department Kings County 8/10/19

Richard J. Tanagretta Firefighter New York City Fire Department Kings County 9/24/19

S. Bertrand Van Amburgh Firefighter Pleasant Valley Fire Co. #1 Dutchess County 2/7/77

Joseph Walsh Firefighter New York City Fire Department Kings County 6/28/19

Charles Williams Firefighter New York City Fire Department Kings County 7/10/18

With the addition of the names of the 21 fallen firefighters, the Fallen Firefighters Memorial now honors 2,596 individuals who lost their lives in the line of duty. The Fallen Firefighters Memorial, dedicated in 1998, honors the memory and valor of New York's fallen firefighters each October. The memorial also pays tribute to the more than 100,000 New York State active firefighters who risk their lives every day to protect New Yorkers.

State officials annually recognize the state's fallen firefighters with a ceremony at the Fallen Firefighters Memorial Wall at the Empire State Plaza in Albany. Due to the pandemic, a tribute video for the honorees and their families has been created. The families of all 2020 honorees will be invited to attend the 24th Annual Fallen Firefighters Memorial in 2021 so their loved ones can be recognized at a traditional in-person ceremony.