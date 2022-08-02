$20,000 Winning Ticket Sold at Local Stewart’s Shop

Check your tickets because someone in the Poughkeepsie area just hit it big.

On Friday night one Mega Millions ticket winner became a billionaire, winning the second-largest jackpot of all time at $1.28 billion. Unfortunately, that winning ticket was not purchased anywhere near the Hudson Valley. The ticket came from a Speedway gas station just outside of Chicago.

While no one here in the Hudson Valley is a potential billionaire, there is someone out there that just scored the top prize in Saturday's TAKE 5 midday drawing. According to the New York Lottery, a local player is holding a ticket worth $19,513.50.

The lottery ticket was purchased at the Stewart's Shops location on Route 44 in Poughkeepsie. It's possible that whoever picked the winning numbers has no idea that they hit the jackpot.

Google Google loading...

Lottery officials are asking TAKE 5 players to check their tickets to see if they may have won. The winning numbers for the midday drawing on July 30 are 3, 5, 7, 29 and 35. While there was only one jackpot winning ticket sold, there were also 75 second-place tickets that are worth $390.

TAKE 5 players can choose numbers between one to 39. The five digits are drawn twice a day at 2:30pm and 10:30pm. If you do happen to have a winning ticket, you only have one year after the drawing to claim your prize otherwise it will be forfeited.

There have been several big winners in the Hudson Valley recently, including someone who scored $1,000 a week for life. That ticket was purchased on July 21 at the Smokes 4 Less store in Fishkill.

30 Red Flags For Anyone Who Claims To Live in Hudson Valley, NY