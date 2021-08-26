2 Record Fish Caught in New York, 1 Fish Called a ‘Living Fossil’

Two New York State fish records have been broken. One was caught in the Hudson Valley. One fish is considered a "living possible, dating back 65 million years!"

Earlier this month the DEC reported the first state record freshwater fish entry for New York in 2021.

While fishing with cut bait for northern pike in Yanty Creek, Monroe County, Chase Soptelean hooked into a large bowfin.

DEC

"After having it weighed on a certified scale, they had a feeling the 13 lb. 8 oz. fish might be one for the record books and they were right," the DEC stated. "Chase’s bowfin edged out the 2006 record caught from Lake Champlain by 10 ounces. Congratulations Chase!"

Bowfin is often confused with northern snakehead, a predatory invasive fish species, but are actually a native species that are considered a living fossil, still swimming in New York’s waters today.

"They’re mostly found in slow-moving rivers and lakes and have a unique ability to gulp air at the surface," the DEC add.s "They can also put up quite a fight at the end of your line!"

On Wednesday, the DEC confirmed a second record fish was caught. This one is from the upper Hudson Valley.

DEC

On August 21, Roy Isaac hooked into a 19 inch, 4 lb. 7 oz. white crappie from Sleepy Hollow Lake in Greene County, using a live minnow as bait. Issac's record beats the previous state record tie by 10 oz.

