One of the two NYPD officers shot in what's described as an "assassination attempt" is from the Hudson Valley.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Police believe the same man shot two NYPD officers in separate attacks. Officer Paul Stroffolino, 31, of Warwick was shot in neck and chin by what police describe as a cop-hating man who approached an NYPD van Sunday evening in the Bronx.

Authorities believe the same shooter, Robert Williams, walked into the 41st NYPD precinct in the Bronx and opened fire Sunday morning. A lieutenant positioned near the front desk was shot in the arm.

“Let me be very clear. This was an assassination attempt," NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said, according to NBC.

Both officers have been released from the hospital and are expected to survive. Stroffolino, an 8-year NYPD veteran, was wheeled out of a Bronx hospital to applause Sunday afternoon and was driven to his home in Orange County, the New York Post reports.

"Despite being shot in the chin & neck last night, Police Officer Stroffolino goes home today, giving his fellow officers — & everyone we serve — an inspirational thumbs-up,” Shea said on Twitter. “We thank him for his heroic service to our city, and wish him a speedy recovery.”

Williams is expected to be arraigned on attempted murder and several other charges.