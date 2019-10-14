Two teens were killed and another is in critical condition following a horrific crash in a section of road called "dead man's curve."

On Sunday around 3:30 p.m., the Orangetown Police Department responded to a two-car crash on Route 304 near the Crooked Hill Road overpass in Pearl River.

For an unknown reason, a Porsche driven by Aisha Radoncic, 17, of Orangeburg struck a Jetta and fell off the overpass at a dangerous curve onto train tracks below.

Rockland County residents call the area "dead man's curve" because it's known for many accidents, NBC reports.

The car caught fire after landing on its roof on the train tracks and people inside screamed for help. Local residents tried to use fire extinguishers to put out the blaze and some tried to pry the car doors open.

Two teen passengers, 17-year-old Atlin Nezaj of Pearl River and 15-year-old Saniha Cekic of Brooklyn were both taken to nearby hospitals where both were pronounced dead.

Radoncic was transported to Westchester Medical Center with serious injuries.

"It is with great sadness that I share the news of the tragic loss of one of our Pearl River High School students with you. In addition, another passenger was killed and a second Pearl River High School student was critically injured in today's car accident on Route 304. When our school community experiences a tragedy, such as the loss of a young life, it impacts all of us. Our thoughts and prayers are with the students and their families and friends at this incredibly difficult time," Pearl River School District Superintendent Marco F. Pochintesta said.

The driver of the Jetta, a man from Nanuet, wasn't injured.

Spot a typo? Let us know.