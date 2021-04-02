Easter will be here before you know it, and it's a perfect opportunity to shop local.

There are two major holidays that drive candy and chocolate sales. Of course Valentine's Day, but also Easter. Easter is about to be here before you know it. It's less than a week away. While you're getting together Easter Baskets this year, buy your chocolates from a local, Hudson Valley shop. Keep reading for a list of delicious chocolate stores in the Hudson Valley and all their contact information.

12 Mouthwatering Hudson Valley Chocolate Shops Whatever the occasion is, support local and get your sweet fix at these local chocolate shops.

The Grown Up Easter Basket Imagine all the fun of an Easter egg hunt just like when you were a kid but instead of tracking down candy and hard boiled eggs you hunt for stuff you want as a grown up. Here are some of my ideas for a grown up Easter egg hunt.