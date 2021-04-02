A Sneak Peek Inside the HV’s Newest Spanish Restaurant

Take a virtual tour of the all new Flores Tapas Bar a day before their grand opening.

A brand new restaurant is coming to the Hudson Valley tomorrow morning and if you think the food looks good just wait until you try it.

You've more than likely already seen Chef Austin Flores serving up food all over the Hudson Valley out of his awesome food trucks. His amazing culinary skills are now parked at a more permanent home in Wappingers Falls in the Hannoush Plaza.

The Flores Tapas Bar will be opening their doors to the public on Friday at 11am.

I could sit here all day and tell you how amazing the food is but it might just be better if I show you.

Below is a small virtual tour the new restaurant along with pictures of their mouth watering food.