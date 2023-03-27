10 New York State Hospitals Rank Among The World’s Best

Newsweek magazine recently published its ranking of the top hospitals in the world and 10 are here in New York State. Who made this list?

Newsweek based its list of the Top 250 hospitals on earth based on four criteria: patient care, research, innovation, and consistency. 2023 marks the fifth year the publication put together data on hospitals from around the world.

This year's data reportedly includes more than 2,300 hospitals from 28 countries, approximately 400 in the Unites states.

Among the hallmarks of great hospitals, however, are not just first-class care, first-class research and first-class innovation. The very best institutions also share another quality: consistency. The world's best hospitals consistently attract the best people and provide the best outcomes for patients as well as the most important new therapies and research. Of all the hospitals in the world, relatively few can do all those things year in and year out. The best belong to a very exclusive club."

The World's Best Hospitals 2023 ranking lists the best hospitals in 28 different countries. Those countries are the following: U.S., Germany, Japan, South Korea, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Spain, Brazil, Canada, India, Australia, Mexico, The Netherlands, Austria, Thailand, Switzerland, Sweden, Belgium, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Israel, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Colombia and Taiwan.

The countries were selected based on multiple comparability factors, such as standard of living/life expectancy, population size, number of hospitals and data availability.

The American Hospital Directory lists 261 active hospitals in New York State in 2022. Two hundred and ten of these hospitals have staffed-beds with a total of 64,515 beds. So among those 261 hospitals, who made the list?

Here's the ones from New York State:

