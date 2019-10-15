1 of New York City’s Hottest Restaurants to Open in Hudson Valley
A New York City eatery named one of the "101 Best Places to Eat in North America" is opening up a new location in the Hudson Valley this fall.
PARM is expected to open at the Woodbury Common Premium Outlets on Dec. 1, according to the Woodbury Common Premium Outlets' website. The eatery will be located in the Hamptons District across from Shake Shack and next to PacSun.
This will be the first Parm location outside of New York City. The acclaimed casual Italian restaurant was named one of the 101 Best Places to Eat in North America by Newsweek, officials say.
“PARM is an exciting addition to Woodbury Common Premium Outlets and will enhance the world-class fashion and food offerings available at the property,” said David Mistretta, General Manager of Woodbury Common. “Welcoming PARM reinforces our commitment to shoppers to provide an elevated customer experience during their visit.”
PARM was founded by owned chefs Mario Carbone and Rich Torrisi, and restauranteur Jeff Zalaznick. Its dishes are all handmade from scratch, every day, according to the company.
PARM claims they offer an "updated takes on classic Italian dishes with which our chefs grew up, in a fun, casual neighborhood setting." The eatery is known for its chicken parm, meatballs, mozzarella sticks and signature deli sandwiches.
