1 Of Hollywood’s Hottest Couples Spotted In Hudson Valley, New York

An award-winning actress and her superhero boyfriend were just spotted in the Hudson Valley.

Hollywood's latest "it couple" was just spotted together in the Hudson Valley. Major celebrities continue to hang out in the Hudson Valley which only enforces our title of "Hollywood on the Hudson."

Zendaya, Tom Holland Spotted In Westchester County, New York

Recently, Emmy-award-winning actress Zenday was spotted in Westchester County with her boyfriend, actor Tom Holland.

"Just met Zendaya in Hastings can’t believe she actually took a picture with me 😳‼️😫," Instagram user broski__tt wrote.

A fan spotted the Hollywood couple in Hastings-On-Hudson. And what's so cool is both posed for photos with the fan. You can see those photos above and below.

Zendaya, Tom Holland Enjoy Time In Hastings-On-Hudson, New York

Zendaya and the Spiderman actor were in Westchester County for filming for Holland's new TV show "Crowded Room." Holland, 26, stars in the upcoming Apple+ series about people who learn to live with mental illness.

"Exploring true and inspirational stories of people who have struggled, and learned to live with mental illness," IMDB states about "The Crowded Room."

Zendaya, 25, isn't in the show but came to visit her boyfriend.

Zendaya, Tom Holland Spotted In New York City

On Wednesday, the couple was spotted in New York City, a few days after the Euphoria star and Spider-Man actor hung out in the Hudson Valley. They were spotted leaving an unnamed New York City restaurant, PEOPLE reports.

Zendaya and Holland met in 2016 while working on Spider-Man Homecoming. After years of speculation, they confirmed their relationship in July 2021.

