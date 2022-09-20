$1 Million Winning Powerball Ticket Sold At ‘Lucky’ Hudson Valley, New York Store

A Powerball ticket worth over $1 million was sold at a "lucky" store in the Hudson Valley.

The New York State Lottery confirmed a second-prize ticket for the September 12 Powerball drawing was sold in Westchester County, New York

$1 Million Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Westchester County, New York



The ticket is worth a guaranteed $1,000,004, according to the New York State Lottery.

The winning numbers for the drawing on Sept. 12 were 06-14-16-34-66 with a Power Ball of 25. The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The red Power Ball is drawn from a separate field one to of 26. The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

No ticket sold across the United States hit the jackpot, which was valued at nearly $195 million. However, two second-place tickets were sold. One in Texas the other in New York State.

"The New York Lottery continues to be North America's largest and most profitable Lottery, contributing $3.6 billion in the fiscal year 2021-22 to help support education in New York State," the New York State Lottery stated in a press release.

$1 Million Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In New Rochelle, New York



The second-place ticket sold in New York State was sold at Lucky Trade which is located at 486 Main Street in New Rochelle, Westchester County, according to the New York State Lottery.

As of this writing, it's unclear who purchased the winning ticket.

