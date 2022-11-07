$1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold At Hudson Valley, New York Store Again!
Do you want to win the record Powerball jackpot? You might want to purchase tickets at this extremely lucky Hudson Valley, New York store.
All eyes remain on the Powerball lottery jackpot. That's because no one hit Saturday's jackpot. If someone had won the $1.6 billion jackpot that would have been a Powerball record.
Powerball Jackpot Reaches $1.9 Billion
This Powerball jackpot has now reached a record 1.9 billion. That's how much someone will win if they hit all the numbers in Monday's drawing. It will be the 41st consecutive drawing without a Powerball jackpot winner, surpassing the previous record of 40 straight drawings without a winner.
Saturday's winning numbers were 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 with a Powerball of 20.
While no one won Saturday's jackpot 16 tickets sold across the United States, including one in the Hudson Valley, won at least $1 million
$1 Million Powerball Winner Sold in Newburgh, Orange County
A second-prize ticket for the Nov. 5 Powerball drawing was sold in the Town of Newburgh. The winning ticket was sold at the Smokes 4 Less located at 59 North Plank Road.
The $1 million winning ticket matched all five numbers, but not the Powerball.
Newburgh, New York Store Sells Powerball Winning Ticket For Second Straight Powerball
If this store sounds familiar, you are not going crazy. This is the same exact store that sold a $1 million Powerball ticket for the previous Powerball drawing, on Wednesday, Nov. 2.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
For the Wednesday Powerball, a $1 million dollar winning ticket was sold at the Smokes 4 Less on North Plank Road in Newburgh.
If you plan on buying a ticket for Monday's record jackpot, it might make sense to head to Newburgh!
As you probably know your odds of winning the lottery are pretty slim. But, how do the odds compare to other real-life events?
Check out the full list below.